How these carbon neutral milk cartons pioneered by Morrisons will change British retail – The Yorkshire Post says

THERE will be no crying over proverbial spilled milk after Yorkshire retail institution Morrisons became the first UK supermarket to sell its own brand fresh milk in Tetra Pak carbon neutral cartons.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:33 am
Morrisons has introduced carbon neutral milk cartons at its stores.

It will surprise some that milk is responsible for more plastic packaging than any other item in the firm’s stores, and this is just the latest example of Morrisons setting the national agenda on environmental issues.

Morrisons has introduced carbon neutral milk cartons at its stores across the country.

As the firm says, fresh milk does not need to be in a plastic bottle, it keeps just as fresh in a carton, and Morrisons again deserves credit for leading by example and putting down a marker for its rivals.

But it is also important not to overlook the growing revival of early morning doorstep deliveries across Yorkshire – and the benefits from reusing traditional glass bottles that were synonymous with the daily pint of milk before a concept called convenience intervened with lasting consequences for consumers and the environment.

