Nadhim Zahawi's lack of contrition over mess of own making: The Yorkshire Post says

The departure of Nadhim Zahawi as Tory Party chairman has felt increasingly inevitable in recent days and weeks as further details have emerged about his tax affairs and a multi-million pound settlement with the HM Revenue and Customs.

The conclusions of ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus set out in clear and concise terms how Mr Zahawi had failed to declare both the existence of the investigation and its outcome to three successive Prime Ministers – starting with his appointment as Chancellor under Boris Johnson.

That the man overseeing the nation’s finances failed to mention his own tax affairs were under active question is simply extraordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation and the penalty that was eventually imposed were also not declared by Mr Zahawi when he was appointed to ministerial posts by Liz Truss and then Rishi Sunak.

Nadhim Zahawi leaves the Conservative Party head office in Westminster, central London on January 25

Sir Laurie pulled no punches in his assessment that Mr Zahawi had shown “insufficient regard for the General Principles of the Ministerial Code and the requirements… to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour”.

His sacking by Mr Sunak could have come as no surprise but in his own response, Mr Zahawi showed no contrition and instead hit out at media reporting of the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But without the media reporting Mr Zahawi disparages, combined with the committed work of tax lawyer Dan Neidle, details of this story and the payment would not have come to light.