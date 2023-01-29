Nadhim Zahawi's lack of contrition over mess of own making: The Yorkshire Post says

The conclusions of ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus set out in clear and concise terms how Mr Zahawi had failed to declare both the existence of the investigation and its outcome to three successive Prime Ministers – starting with his appointment as Chancellor under Boris Johnson.
That the man overseeing the nation’s finances failed to mention his own tax affairs were under active question is simply extraordinary.
The investigation and the penalty that was eventually imposed were also not declared by Mr Zahawi when he was appointed to ministerial posts by Liz Truss and then Rishi Sunak.
Sir Laurie pulled no punches in his assessment that Mr Zahawi had shown “insufficient regard for the General Principles of the Ministerial Code and the requirements… to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour”.
His sacking by Mr Sunak could have come as no surprise but in his own response, Mr Zahawi showed no contrition and instead hit out at media reporting of the matter.
But without the media reporting Mr Zahawi disparages, combined with the committed work of tax lawyer Dan Neidle, details of this story and the payment would not have come to light.
Now out of Government, Mr Zahawi has time to reflect on how his own ac t ions have cost him his senior p osition. There is no one else to blame.