While there will be opposition to the idea of renationalisation, few can deny that private operators have made a hash of running trains in this country.

It is worth examining why privatisation has failed. There is no reason why private operators should not be able to run efficient services that deliver for passengers, while making a profit.

Especially across Yorkshire, where many towns and cities aren’t easily accessible by car.

Add to that the drive towards net zero and there’s no reason why rail shouldn’t be at the centre of transport policy in this country.

As the £2 bus fare cap has shown, there is a demand for affordable public transport.

The bitter irony is that Britain was a world leader in rail travel and technology but has fallen badly behind over the years.

Other countries are building high speed rail quickly and efficiently, while Britain can’t even connect the North with the South effectively.

However, nationalisation is not the panacea and it will come at a cost to the taxpayer. Taxpayer’s need to see value for money. And if a nationalised rail network becomes a never-ending money pit, then Labour’s reputation when it comes to managing public finances would once again be damaged.

Yet many rail passengers, especially across the North, will say that anything is better than the current state of affairs, where rail travel is at best a lottery.