Net zero presents an economic opportunity that must be seized - The Yorkshire Post says

Murmurs of dissension around net zero policies have been growing in recent days following the byelections.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 26th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The Conservatives narrowly held the Uxbridge and South Ruislip after fighting the byelection on a platform opposing the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) scheme being rolled out by London’s Labour Mayor. This has prompted some within the party to call for a bonfire of green policies.

However, that would be an incredibly short-sighted thing to do. The majority of people believe that action needs to be taken to mitigate climate change.

Extreme weather events have become commonplace and scientists have long warned that doing nothing is no longer an option.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be wrong to abandon green policies. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak would be wrong to abandon green policies. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Yet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has signalled the Government could delay or abandon green policies that impose a direct cost on consumers.

The reality is that there will be a far greater cost by not acting quickly enough and getting ahead on net zero.

The USA is already making strides towards sustainable energy through its Inflation Reduction Act.

Keane Duncan, the Conservative candidate for the first-ever election for Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, is right to talk up the financial benefits of making the switch to net zero.

Net zero presents an opportunity to grow the economy at a time when economic growth has been stagnant.

And Yorkshire, with the expertise that already exists here, can be at the forefront of the green revolution.

Ditching green policies would be an abandonment of our responsibilities to the environment.

The Government should remember we are custodians of a fragile planet and that tackling climate change transcends any party’s electoral ambitions.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostUSARishi SunakMayorGovernmentNorth YorkshireLondon