Neurodiversity assessment waits for children need to be reduced - The Yorkshire Post says

Children affected by conditions such as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) should not have to face waits of up to two years after being referred by a doctor for an assessment.

However, that is the reality for some children in North Yorkshire. There are 377 children currently waiting for an autism spectrum disorder assessment, of which 27 had been waiting more than 12 months. While a further 400 children had been waiting for an ADHD assessment, 76 of which have been waiting for more than a year.

Neurodiversity is often not talked about and there is still a lack of understanding about these issues.

Earlier assessments are needed to help young people and their families understand their condition. It also then allows the education system to help plot the appropriate path forward for children affected by ADHD and autism.

'Mental health teams working in schools can help alleviate some of the pressure on specialist services'. PIC: PA

Every child deserves the best start in life, regardless of whether they’re neurodiverse or not.

With an increase in the number of children seeking support for mental health, it has never been more important that neurodiversity is taken seriously.

Mental health provisions generally need to be more accessible to younger people than they currently are. Mental health teams working in schools can help alleviate some of the pressure on specialist services.