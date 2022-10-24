New PM Rishi Sunak must rebuild trust with the region - The Yorkshire Post says

Rishi Sunak being revealed as the 57th Prime Minister of the UK is an important occasion, even if the current incumbent has suffered the ignominy of the shortest tenure in office.

However, there is an added significance of Mr Sunak becoming the next PM. He will become the first British Asian to hold that office, a reflection of a modern and diverse Britain. At the age of 42, he will be the youngest Prime Minister in a century. And of course he becomes the first PM representing a Yorkshire seat.

But there will be little time for the new PM to dwell on his achievements. The economy is on its knees with problems exacerbated by the previous administration's disastrous approach to fiscal policy.

Rishi Sunak at an event in Ribble Valley. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is division within the Conservative Party. The war in Ukraine continues to show no signs of ending. And ordinary people are already being squeezed by the cost of living crisis.

Despite the bluster of former PM Boris Johnson, Mr Sunak was the party’s only viable option. His warnings on the economic policies pursued by former leadership rival and PM Liz Truss turned out to be prescient.

The new PM will have to work hard to rebuild trust with those in Yorkshire, as MP for Richmond, the disappointment and anger can’t be lost on him.

With the country now facing, in the incoming PM’s words, a “profound economic challenge”, the Government must now balance the books. But it can’t afford to abandon the levelling up agenda if the Tories are to avoid a heavy defeat at the ballot box, which is what the party is facing at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad