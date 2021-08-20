Nidderdale Greenway should be extended to Pateley Bridge – The Yorkshire Post says

THE fact that so many cyclists, families and walkers use the Nidderdale Greenway each year between Harrogate and Ripley is one positive legacy from this county hosting the Tour de France’s Grand Départ in 2014.

By YP Comment
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:31 am
Should the Nidderdale Greenway be extended?

It’s relatively flat terrain is the perfect way for people of all ages to venture out and enjoy the gentle countryside of North Yorkshire without adding to the road congestion on the slow-moving A61.

In the year of the staycation, and the era of climate change, the natural next step is to extend the network of paths to Pateley Bridge so more people can appreciate Nidderdale – one of the country’s foremost Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is hoped that the reservations of political leaders can be overcome as a steering group is formed to develop the proposals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

As for those who will ask if North Yorkshire can justify the expense, perhaps they can respond to this point – can the region afford not to extend the Nidderdale Greenway?

Should the Nidderdale Greenway be extended?

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

This was the Tour de France passing through Ripley in 2014.