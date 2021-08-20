Nidderdale Greenway should be extended to Pateley Bridge – The Yorkshire Post says

Should the Nidderdale Greenway be extended?

It’s relatively flat terrain is the perfect way for people of all ages to venture out and enjoy the gentle countryside of North Yorkshire without adding to the road congestion on the slow-moving A61.

In the year of the staycation, and the era of climate change, the natural next step is to extend the network of paths to Pateley Bridge so more people can appreciate Nidderdale – one of the country’s foremost Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is hoped that the reservations of political leaders can be overcome as a steering group is formed to develop the proposals.

As for those who will ask if North Yorkshire can justify the expense, perhaps they can respond to this point – can the region afford not to extend the Nidderdale Greenway?

