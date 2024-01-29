Non-curriculum based learning must not be overlooked by political parties - Arian Azari and Tiff Enderby

With an election expected to happen later this year, political parties have started to share their plans for many areas including education. One party has even suggested a review of the curriculum if they got into power.

We know the curriculum is really important because our sixth form is academic and is the highest performing state school in Leeds, but we also know there’s so much that goes on outside of structured learning that has a big impact on our futures too.

We hope this isn’t overlooked by politicians and the media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arian Azari and Tiff Enderby are head students at The Sixth Form at Horsforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We feel lucky to go to a sixth form that offers so many non-curricular opportunities. For example, we have many career activities to help us stand out to university decision makers and employers.

This is especially relevant now. Like so many Year 13s across Yorkshire, many of us are busy trying to get our UCAS applications sorted before the deadline at the end of the month.

Last year, more than 80 per cent of our Year 13s went on to university, but there is a growing number of us taking up higher level apprenticeships in subjects like engineering, law and accountancy.

We also have a Careers and UCAS Coordinator who only focuses on our next steps and is available to talk to us about life after sixth form at any time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to this we can apply for paid roles such as Catering Assistants working in the Sixth Form at Horsforth café, cleaning roles and Activity Camp Assistants who support our school holidays camps.

Then on top of that, we have access to more than 100 enrichment activities, including engineering, drama, choir, the sixth form newspaper, a charity committee and sports. As sixth formers, we also provide mentoring support to younger students.

We are also offered comprehensive pastoral support including a mental health and wellbeing room, a dedicated Mental Health First Aider and a week focused on mental health. Keeping a healthy mind is something so many young people are challenged by at some point, so we are grateful to have so much help in this area.

As head students, one of our priorities is to increase opportunities such as paid work because we understand the difference they can make to young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also know not all 16 and 17 year old students have access to so many extracurricular activities, but we think they should be an optional addition for some schools.

As we approach the election, we would like to encourage all parties to consider how non-curriculum based learning can be accessible for all.

The more exposure we have to career opportunities, insights, staff who can give us consistent support and activities that practically prepare us for life after post-16 education, the better we will be at making decisions about our future.

We’ll also have the skills we need to thrive at the next stage of our studies or employment.