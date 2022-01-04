North York Moors National Park's lasting legacy - The Yorkshire Post says

The North York Moors National Park has for nearly 70 years provided a source of health, recreation and awe-inspired joy for those who have explored its expansive beauty.

By John Blow
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:45 pm
Dalby Forest in the North York Moors. Picture: James Hardisty.

The park authority’s planning director, Chris France, tells readers little has changed in the landscape since November 1952 – and the feeling of inspiration on entering the spot remains too.

A milestone, though, was the “mass trespass” of Kinder Scout in the Peak District in 1932, after which volunteers, in 1936, formed a Standing Committee on National Parks to argue the case for them. In 1949, the Act established National Parks to enhance their natural beauty and provide recreation for the public.

It is a magnificent advert for how progressive politics can have a lasting legacy through the generations.

