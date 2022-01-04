North York Moors National Park's lasting legacy - The Yorkshire Post says

The park authority’s planning director, Chris France, tells readers little has changed in the landscape since November 1952 – and the feeling of inspiration on entering the spot remains too.

A milestone, though, was the “mass trespass” of Kinder Scout in the Peak District in 1932, after which volunteers, in 1936, formed a Standing Committee on National Parks to argue the case for them. In 1949, the Act established National Parks to enhance their natural beauty and provide recreation for the public.