North Yorkshire Moors Railway still a jewel in the crown - The Yorkshire Post says

As the UK’s largest preserved heritage railway, carrying some 300,000 passengers each year and putting an estimated £45m into the county’s economy – all the while employing 100 full-time staff, 550 volunteers and 50 seasonal workers – it is an important part of the region’s leisure and tourism sector.

It should be a relief for all, therefore, that it has managed to steer through these torrid two years.

The trust’s general manager, Chris Price, has told this newspaper that it was forced to “live on its wits” during Covid-related shutdowns.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway's annual Autumn Steam Gala in September. Picture: James Hardisty.

However, it continues to look towards the future and has spoken about the recognition – as a user of coal – that it burns carbon and how it might mitigate that in years to come.

One area of focus may be education, citing that coming generations may never see coal outside of a museum.