North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner result can be a new start - The Yorkshire Post says

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner result can be a new start

Whichever candidate is successfully announced to be the new Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner in North Yorkshire, it is a chance for a new dawn.

By YP Comment
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:45 am
Pic: Simon Hulme.

People went to the polls yesterday to vote in the by-election after the resignation of previous incumbent Philip Allott, who had come under intense pressure to go after comments he made following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Mr Allott told listeners of BBC Radio York - Sarah’s home town - that she should have not “submitted” to arrest by her killer Wayne Couzens, who at the time of his crimes was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

When the new commissioner takes their role, they should be ready to restore integrity to the office so that residents have faith in their authority.

Vote will define North Yorkshire Police’s future – Susannah Fish
