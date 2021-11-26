North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner result can be a new start - The Yorkshire Post says

People went to the polls yesterday to vote in the by-election after the resignation of previous incumbent Philip Allott, who had come under intense pressure to go after comments he made following the murder of Sarah Everard.
Mr Allott told listeners of BBC Radio York - Sarah’s home town - that she should have not “submitted” to arrest by her killer Wayne Couzens, who at the time of his crimes was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.
When the new commissioner takes their role, they should be ready to restore integrity to the office so that residents have faith in their authority.