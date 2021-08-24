Northern’s chance to shine with one million £1 rail tickets – The Yorkshire Post says

Rail operator Northern is making one million tickets available for just £1.

Now the company intends to put that to the test by launching its biggest ever promotion in which one million people will be able to travel on its network for just £1 each between September 6 and October 22 as it tries to tempt passengers back onto the rail network. The offer is only accessible via Northern’s website or app.

As Mark Powles, Northern’s Customer and Commercial Director, says: “It gives our customers the chance to see, first-hand, the palpable improvements we’ve made while they’ve been away. Our trains, stations and ticket buying options have never been better.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bold claim, let’s hope that this is the universal verdict as Northern looks to get its relationship with travellers back on track after years of substandard services.

Northern is making one millon tickets available for £1 as it looks to encourage people back onto the railways.