Northern’s chance to shine with one million £1 rail tickets – The Yorkshire Post says

Now the company intends to put that to the test by launching its biggest ever promotion in which one million people will be able to travel on its network for just £1 each between September 6 and October 22 as it tries to tempt passengers back onto the rail network. The offer is only accessible via Northern’s website or app.
As Mark Powles, Northern’s Customer and Commercial Director, says: “It gives our customers the chance to see, first-hand, the palpable improvements we’ve made while they’ve been away. Our trains, stations and ticket buying options have never been better.”
A bold claim, let’s hope that this is the universal verdict as Northern looks to get its relationship with travellers back on track after years of substandard services.
