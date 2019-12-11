Now nurture our National Parks for the next 70 years – The Yorkshire Post says

IT WOULD be remiss not to acknowledge the significance of the groundbreaking National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act which was passed into law exactly 70 years ago.

The precursor to the designation of the Yorkshire Dales, North York Moors and Peak District as national parks, this landmark legislation has been integral to the preservation of these unrivalled areas of beauty.

The North York Moors at its glorious best in the height of summer.

Yet this anniversary is also a timely reminder – on the eve of a general election which has neglected countryside issues – about the wider importance of the rural economy. And while no development should be permitted that threatens the intrinsic beauty of these much cherished landscapes, political attention is needed so that policies are in place which ensure the sustainability and viability of picture postcard villages, and their like, for future generations.

As such, evolution, rather than revolution, should be the mantra for the next 70 years.