Nuanced debate over migration needed from politicians on both sides of the House - The Yorkshire Post says

The debate around migration needs to be calm and measured on both sides of the house. There are clearly concerns over the rising number of migrants in this country. However, that is no excuse for dehumanising those that seek a new life here, whether that be for economic reasons or to seek sanctuary.

That doesn’t mean that the Government needs to adopt a policy of unfettered immigration. This proud island nation is admired for its rules-based system of governance. And if it is seen to allow immigration rules to be abused then that reputation will suffer. Language used by politicians over the coming days will have consequences. Those who seek to brand people with concerns about immigration as bigoted will alienate them and feel the consequences at the next General Election.

While those that seek to stoke the flames with ill-judged rhetoric aimed at migrants will only serve to raise tensions. The othering of migrants, especially those fleeing untold terrors, by referring to ‘boats’ rather than the human lives, needs to stop.

Immigration figures should be read with nuance and the debate should also be characterised as such.

A view of Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent, which currently houses migrants seeking asylum in the UK. Net migration to the UK has climbed to a record level, official statistics show. Around 606,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than left in the 12 months to December, data from the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The latest numbers, which showed net migration to the UK hit a new record high of 606,000 last year, take into account international students.

International students choosing the UK as the place to study is by all accounts a success story for Britain, showing the strengths of our universities. These students will go onto become the next generation of industry leaders. The question the Government should be asking itself is can we do more to keep them so that it is Britain that benefits from their skills and knowledge?