Offshore wind auction is an open goal missed by the Government - The Yorkshire Post says

The failure to commission new offshore wind farms at a key auction needs to be reviewed by the Government urgently.

The Government cannot say that this auction flop was unforeseen. Wind farm builders had warned for months that the Government, which sets a maximum price that companies are allowed to charge, was not taking into account how much their costs had soared during the cost-of-living crisis, which has also pushed up prices for businesses.

This was an open goal that the Government missed. The UK has for years been a world leader in offshore wind, second only to China in the amount of power that its turbines can produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a success story that we should not only be doing more to champion but also looking to get further ahead with.

The world's second largest offshore wind farm located eight miles offshore in Liverpool Bay, off the coast of North Wales. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

There is a global race to lead on net zero and it is an economic as well as a moral imperative that the country gets ahead of the pack.

Despite the naysayers, offshore wind helped customers save hundreds of millions of pounds during the recent energy crisis so it clearly works.

If the Government can’t build on our offshore wind capabilities then what chance does it have when it comes to exploring frontier energy technologies?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What this failure also highlights is the need to create the right business environment for firms that can power us to net zero. As the boss of ScottishPower said after the result of the auction, “The economics simply did not stand up.”