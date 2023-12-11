Ofsted inspections need overhauling and replacing with a more nuanced approach - The Yorkshire Post says
However, it is clear that the current system is not doing that and no longer fit for purpose.
The almost aloof, adversarial approach of the inspectorate is having a detrimental impact on the ability of teachers to deliver for pupils.
The single word rating system is absurd. How can a school simply being classified ‘inadequate’ or ‘good’ help provide a roadmap for the future or enable parents to make informed choices.
This is emphasised by the new report from Public First, which found that parents and teachers want Ofsted inspections and the school accountability system to be more transparent, well-rounded and less high-stakes.
Parents are in favour of a report card-style Ofsted accountability model with only 6 per cent saying they do not like the idea of overhauling the “one-word” judgement system.
Now more so than ever there is a need to reform the system. Teachers find themselves under enormous pressure as they look to help pupils recover ground following disruption from the pandemic.
Last week, a coroner concluded an Ofsted inspection “likely contributed” to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry, whose family said “urgent lessons” must be learned. This is not to say that inspections should be completely scrapped, if anything monitoring should be improved and that starts with the nature of Ofsted visits changing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.