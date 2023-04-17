All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
2 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
2 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Ofsted's one word ratings system is not fit for purpose - The Yorkshire Post says

School inspections by Ofsted are no longer fit for purpose as they do not reflect the performance of a school in a fair and nuanced manner.

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST

The idea that ‘one-word assessments’ provide a clear picture is absurd. A school being labelled inadequate or as requiring improvement without any context does little to help parents of prospective pupils in making their choice and certainly does not help the school or the pupils currently enrolled there.

The current system lacks nuance and makes it more difficult for struggling schools to turn things around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It undermines the hard work and toil of teachers. That is the last thing this country’s education system needs, especially as there is a shortage of teaching staff.

Most Popular
'The current system lacks nuance and makes improving performance more difficult for schools'. PIC: Tony Johnson'The current system lacks nuance and makes improving performance more difficult for schools'. PIC: Tony Johnson
'The current system lacks nuance and makes improving performance more difficult for schools'. PIC: Tony Johnson

Education secretary Gillian Keegan says single-word ratings are “clear” and “easy for parents to navigate”.

But parents want what’s best for their children and that is why they deserve more than just one word ratings.

Reform of Ofsted needs to go beyond the rating system. Even figures from business don’t believe its approach is fit for purpose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The adversarial approach leaves schools treading on eggshells ahead of inspections. And there have been far too many stories of schools being treated punitively for the most minor of infractions.

This adversarial approach has seen many leave the teaching profession and in some cases led to severe mental anguish. Ruth Perry, headteacher at Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, killed herself in January while awaiting an Ofsted report which downgraded her school from the highest rating to the lowest. No teacher should find themselves in that sort of a position.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostOfstedGillian KeeganReading