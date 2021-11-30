Omicron variant strengthens case for wearing face masks in public – The Yorkshire Post says

New face masks rules come into force from today.

However Prof Whitty should be reassured by the initial response after the threat posed by Omicron variant began to emerge – anecdotal evidence points to a discernible uptake in mask-wearing on public transport, and in shops, before the latest rules came into effect on the stroke of midnight.

But the Government – and other agencies – should not be afraid to encourage the use of face masks in communal areas at schools, and across the hospitality and leisure industries, if it wants to minimise the risk, however small, of a second successive Christmas being disrupted by Covid.

And both politicians – and public servants like Prof Whitty – should also be pointing out that such a precaution is a necessary safeguard to protect the health and wellbeing of loved ones, particularly grandparents and other vulnerable people, rather than those individuals who believe, even now, that they’re invincible.

Yet there’s no guarantee that anyone is immune from Covid, as illustrated by the heart-rending case of young Bradford mother Anniree Muir who contracted Covid while pregnant and needed an emergency Caesarean section to save the life of her new-born son Jahleel who required six weeks of neo-natal care.

She’d initially refused the Covid jab. Now she’s regretting her decision as she takes the courageous decision to admit her mistake, and implore others to take up their vaccines, in another poignant reminder about the fragility of life while scientists ascertain the seriousness of the Omicron variant – a task that will be helped if the public continue to exercise common sense and consideration towards others at this time.