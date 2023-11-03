One size fits all approach to healthcare does not work for rural communities - The Yorkshire Post says
The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) select committee recently highlighted that rural workers including farmers face particular stresses.
Their livelihoods are often at the mercy of unpredictable weather and animal health scares can also have a negative impact. Add to that ever-changing government policies and it’s no surprise that there are mental health challenges impacting farmers.
While often people in the wider rural communities have to suffer from isolation, poor public transport and lack of digital connectivity. MPs pointed out that these factors contribute to poor mental health outcomes.
Therefore it is disappointing that the Government feels that specific mental health needs of rural communities do not require targeted action.
The select committee called for a joint Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) rural mental health policy and delivery team to ensure ‘rural proofing’ of health policy.
A sensible approach to ensuring communities that are far too often ignored as the emphasis is put on urban towns and cities.
Yet the Government believes that existing channels are sufficient for tackling the issues faced by the countryside. It just goes to show how out of touch the Government is with concerns of the countryside.
A one size fits all approach to healthcare does not work, especially in places as unique as the countryside.