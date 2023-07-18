Onshore wind needs to be part of the renewable energy mix - The Yorkshire Post says

The Government’s approach to energy policy and meeting net zero ambitions has left a lot to be desired.

And the call from campaign group Britain Remade for Tory MPs to attach amendments to the upcoming Energy Bill, that would force the Government to commit to onshore wind shows despite the rhetoric, the Government is falling short on delivering when it comes to renewables.

There have been suggestions that the Government is backing away from allowing onshore wind developments.

People should not be mistaken. Onshore wind is not the magic bullet that is going to solve Britain’s energy supply quandary. Nor is it going to be the sole solution to tackling climate change.

A generic view of a wind farm. PIC: Ben Curtis/PA Wire

But a vibrant energy mix of renewables is going to be needed to futureproof not only Britain but the planet. Leaving wind energy untapped would be a negligent act.

Of course, there will be opposition to onshore wind, as there has been in the past. And any plan to bring onshore wind into the mix needs to be done in a pragmatic way.

It can be noisy for those living in residential areas nearby and many argue against the appearance of turbines blotting scenic landscapes.

One way to win people over though is by ensuring that those communities that do welcome onshore wind developments on their doorstep benefit directly from them.

The switch to renewables cannot and will not happen overnight. Those that believe we should turn off fossil fuels immediately are not being realistic.