Onshore wind policy highlights energy security failings - The Yorkshire Post says

The need for low cost, low carbon energy has never been greater than it is today. The energy crisis and climate emergency have shown just how ill-equipped Britain is when it comes to energy security and sustainability.

The Government has failed to put in place an infrastructure that would see the country make a meaningful move away from fossil fuels and not rely on the whims of dictators sitting on gas and oil reserves.

The lack of clarity is summed up perfectly by the Government’s about turn on onshore wind farms. Despite the Government planning to now relax restrictions, it is being warned by onshore wind farm experts that won’t be enough to pave the way for a wave of new turbines. Companies feel like they just “can’t take the risk” following a de facto ban in 2015.

While there are those communities who won’t welcome onshore wind farms on their doorstep, those that do should benefit from cheaper energy bills.

A view of an onshore wind farm. PIC: Ben Curtis/PA Wire

Onshore wind cannot be completely ruled out of a future renewable energy mix. It is one of the cheapest sources of renewable energy, after solar.

But to view onshore wind as the magic bullet would be naive. It will only be a part of the solution.

