Our politicians could learn a thing or two about leadership from Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Daxa Patel

Politics and responsible leadership, not the words you would usually put together these days. While the pressure builds on the BBC chairman Richard Sharp over the loan to Boris Johnson stays in the headlines, what we must not forget are the other pressing matters which do warrant attention.

The PM has already performed one U-turn - supporting Nadhim Zahawi right until he had to sack him after he was found to have committed ‘serious breach’ of the ministerial code and now he is backing Sharp.

What is at stake is not just the credibility and future of the BBC chairman, and potential collateral damage to the BBC itself, but it does bring into sharp focus the PM’s judgement.

So much is going on around the world that it would be good to have some sense and stability on the home front, but that seems unlikely.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown true leadership. PIC: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

There is a serious vacuum of good governance, and exceptional leadership.

Allegations of lavish spending on dining and art are proving to be a distraction from the real problems many face with the cost of living crisis.

Is it too much to hope for to have a leader who has our nation’s back? Talking of leaders, the recent visit by the President of Ukraine was enlightening on many levels. This man is not a career politician but he is showing himself to be a war time leader.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the UK recently revealed a refreshing take on the art of leadership. Whilst hosting a press conference a journalist said she wished she could give him a hug, and so he came out from behind his lectern to give the journalist a hug. How often have we seen a scene like that? He shared a warm embrace with our PM. He even took time to present medals to some of the Ukrainian soldiers who are being trained in the UK. These troops will soon be sent to the front line, and what a boost it will be to their confidence that their leader took the time out for them.

Crisis reveals the heart of a leader and Mr Zelenskyy seems to have captured admiration from many quarters. Being able to meet with our King, and other world leaders requires a certain quality but being able to inspire ordinary people takes a different knack.

Our recent leaders have caused much controversy in the way they have governed often to the point that any good work done by them, such as the vaccine rollout, is overshadowed by their inability to act with integrity.

Why is it so hard for peacetime leaders to act like leaders? Ambition alone does not make a good leader but as can be seen with the Ukrainian President, it takes courage, determination and willingness to fight for justice.

Let this be an opportunity for our politicians to learn from a war time leader on how to act with the decorum leadership commands.

Our nation has a vacuum of leadership. We desperately need people in power, whether it is the BBC or the government to realise that these are not ordinary times.

The NHS, the economy, the cost of living crisis, not to mention homelessness, are just a few issues that need immediate attention.

There is no time for lavish parties, or art, assuming this is true, but it is time to buckle up, tighten the purse strings, and act in our national interests.