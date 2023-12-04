Our Year - Wakefield District 2024: What to expect from 12 months of celebration - Michelle Collins

Our creative industries are at the centre of the future UK economy. Earlier this year the Creative Industries Sector Vision was published, outlining just how fundamental this vibrant sector is to our growth and shared prosperity.

West Yorkshire is at the heart of delivering this exciting vision, with huge potential in our creativity and inventiveness.

We’re igniting this through a series of unique and inspiring experiences in every part of our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And we’re unlocking the possibilities that exist in all of our communities, wherever they are.

Cllr Michelle Collins at the Light Night launch in Wakefield city centre. Picture Scott Merrylees

In our region those possibilities are considerable. In the North our creative sector still only accounts for about 3 per cent of our economy. That compares with just under 10 per cent in London and the South-East.

We have a once in a generation opportunity to grow the sector quickly, making West Yorkshire the go-to destination for creative people of all types outside of the capital.

We’re seizing this chance.

Every part of West Yorkshire will have a strong focus on culture and creativity in the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re finding new and exciting ways to growing our creative sector, and in planning events which will have a lasting economic and social legacy.

In Wakefield, Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 is our time to shine.

We have a massive 366 days of non-stop cultural and heritage experiences that will put us in the regional and national spotlight.

We’ll be more on the map as a centre for our creative sector than ever before, with 2024 a catalyst for new investment, businesses and visitors coming to our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Year will build on the impressive plans in other parts of our region. Leeds 2023 and Kirklees Year of Music have attracted visitors from across Yorkshire and the rest of the country.

We’ll share next year with Culturedale, Calderdale’s Year of Culture in 2024.

And all of this building up to the fantastic programme which is planned during Bradford’s year as City of Culture in 2025.

When we talk about culture and the economy it can be quite abstract. So it’s important to remember that all of this is about people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About the local stories and communities that make up Wakefield’s history.

About our proud heritage both in heavy industry, in sculpture and in sport.

And about the benefits specific experiences can bring – such as a visit from the world’s largest human operated puppet, The Hatchling.

That is planned for August 2024 – a spectacular not to be missed – and will bring new audiences, jobs and skills to our district next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investing in Yorkshire’s culture and creativity isn’t a nice to have.

If we get this right we can be a world-leading player, providing massive benefits for our economy.

At the same time we can improve the health and wellbeing of all of the diverse communities that make up our wonderful region.

But to do that we need to grab this opportunity and plan for the economy of the future, whilst making sure what we do is truly inclusive and accessible for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wakefield our plans are centred around making sure we do that, so that everyone, wherever they are, can contribute to and feel a part of Our Year.