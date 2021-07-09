Paddy McGuinness has tough act to follow as he takes over from Sue Barker on A Question of Sport: The Yorkshire Post says

With the nation still celebrating the success of the England team and Wimbledon being played out in front of capacity crowds, sport is providing a special kind of cheer this summer in otherwise challenging times but it has always had a special place in the country’s heart.

By YP Comment
Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:45 pm
Paddy McGuinness is the new host of A Question of Sport. Picture: Getty

One of the programmes that has demonstrated that affinity down the decades is A Question of Sport, which has just announced its new presenter will be Paddy McGuinness who is taking over after Sue Barker stepped down in May after 24 years at the helm.

Some of the show’s fans may question whether McGuinness will be able to match Barker’s fantastic charm, quick wit and understated ability to let the captains and guests to share the limelight but they will be relieved to hear him discussing how he grew up watching the show when it was presented by David Vine and later by David Coleman followed by Barker.

Viewers will hope he can retain the show’s winning formula.

