Paddy McGuinness is the new host of A Question of Sport. Picture: Getty

One of the programmes that has demonstrated that affinity down the decades is A Question of Sport, which has just announced its new presenter will be Paddy McGuinness who is taking over after Sue Barker stepped down in May after 24 years at the helm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the show’s fans may question whether McGuinness will be able to match Barker’s fantastic charm, quick wit and understated ability to let the captains and guests to share the limelight but they will be relieved to hear him discussing how he grew up watching the show when it was presented by David Vine and later by David Coleman followed by Barker.

Viewers will hope he can retain the show’s winning formula.