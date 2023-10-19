Parents and children need to know that school is a package deal - Amanda Spielman

I’ve regularly raised concerns about the damage the pandemic has done to the social contract. To the clear expectation that parents should get their children to school every day and that in return, schools do everything they can to give children education and to prepare them for their future.

Making sure schools are a place where children feel they belong is vital to rebuilding that contract and to their learning and development.

For this, we obviously need to emphasise the importance of year-round attendance. The expectation does need to be clear. There’ll always be some parts of school life a child is less keen on than others, but it’s not something you can pick and choose. That used to be well understood but, since the pandemic, the waters have got a bit muddied.

There’s been a great deal of rapid social change and shifting expectations. But even in the ‘new-normal’, parents and children need to know that school is a package deal. Part of school is learning the things you didn’t know you needed to know. And enjoying the things you didn’t think you would until you tried them.

Amanda Spielman is Ofsted's chief inspector. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

There’s value in a broad and well-rounded curriculum, not just the subjects a child enjoys most. There’s value in learning alongside and with your peers, not isolated and through a screen. And there’s value in the whole school experience, not just in learning enough to pass a few exams.

But we also know that, even when parents understand the expectation and want to meet it, some are finding it hard.

The more a child is out of school, the less well they’re likely to do. The more they dot in and out, the less they’ll benefit. Obviously children may have to miss school occasionally – but it shouldn’t be for minor ailments or parental convenience.

But we shouldn’t just talk about the negatives. Parents and children need to see the benefits of the whole package. The benefits of learning, of enjoying things like sport and music, of building relationships with adults beyond their families, and of building friendships with peers. These are the building blocks of wellbeing and a good life.

Good schools contribute so much to this. A meaty curriculum, good extra-curriculars, supporting additional interests, fostering friendships; this is the everyday activity of a school. These elements should be ingrained in the school’s culture.

I want to put particular emphasis on behaviour. Poor behaviour can make other children anxious about school.

Clear rules and expectations, consistently applied and with known consequences are of course important elements of a proven approach. But it’s not enough just to set the rules and sit back. Children need to be taught behaviour and routines explicitly and to be given time to learn and practise meeting those expectations.

With the disruptions over the last few years, children are needing more support to understand and adopt new routines. And for some, school is the only place where they get this kind of structure and support.

But where schools do this well children’s sense of community with their peers and belonging also grows. A reliable, consistent and predictable school culture will help children feel comfortable, so that they can truly benefit from all that school offers.