Parliament must hold Boris Johnson to account and stop Office of Prime Minister being brought into further disrepute – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson remains under pressure over the 'partygate' scandal.

Yet the most serious damage has already been done – Downing Street’s ‘bring your own booze parties’, and double standards in lockdown, risks diminishing the reputation of all politicians at a time when trust was already so fragile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while the conduct of MPs does merit a Commons debate next week – the ‘egregious’ lobbying by disgraced former minister Owen Paterson preceded the ‘partygate’ revelations – so, too, does the scrutiny, and accountability, of prime ministers, and their office, when their conduct and integrity falls short of the standards expected of them.

Boris Johnson remains under pressure over the 'partygate' scandal.

None of the current checks appear effective enough when 10 Downing Street has been brought into such disrepute by a leader who disregards the Nolan principles on public life, ignores his own Ministerial Code, brushes aside his Independent Adviser (Lord Geidt), vacillates over the full release of the Gray report and does not appreciate that misleading Parliament should, in normal times, be a prima facie resignation issue.

And if the public trust is to be regained by MPs – most of whom are extremely conscientious and respectful of their status – then Parliament, and not Downing Street, should take the lead over standards and misconduct in high office,

For, if this becomes the case, it thereby closes the loophole whereby leaders as duplicitous as Mr Johnson to try and act as ‘judge and jury’ when it comes to their own propriety – and scandals like ‘partygate’.

Boris Johnson remains under pressure over the 'partygate' scandal.