Pause in Ripon Cathedral’s plans is an opportunity to address concerns

It is one of Yorkshire’s historic sites but over the past few years Ripon Cathedral has come under fire over its development plans. Plans that would see a new building nearby house a song school, cafe refectory and toilets.

However, there are some that have reservations about the cathedral’s plans. Concerns have been raised over the felling of trees to make way for the new building.

There are also fears that the expansion plans would prevent visitors drifting away from the cathedral and using cafes in the city.

Therefore pausing planning applications and opening up conversations is the right thing to do. The cathedral must bring people on the journey with it. And this is recognised by Revd John Dobson, Dean of Ripon Cathedral, who said the pause was in relation to concerns that people have over the plans.

"This is another opportunity, another chapter if you like, in the development of these plans," he added. "To design and create something which is acceptable to most people."

While this is a welcome step, the importance of bringing Ripon Cathedral into modern times and to safeguard its future must also be acknowledged. The cathedral holds international significance, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Passions will understandably run high whenever a major development like this is proposed but it is imperative that a constructive approach is taken by those opposed to the plans and those in favour.

And no one should be in danger of being shouted down with inappropriate or "vicious" comments on social media for their opinion on the proposals.