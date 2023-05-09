Pharmacies will need support to take burden off primary care - The Yorkshire Post says

Whatever can be done to ease the burden on primary care in the NHS should be done. Far too many patients are left facing agonisingly long waiting times to be seen by their doctor. Amongst them are patients needing vital treatment.

That is why the Government’s plans to have pharmacists play more of a frontline role in prescribing medicines is to be welcomed.

Patients will be able to obtain prescription medicines and oral contraception directly from pharmacies under the blueprint to ease the pressure on GP appointments. The measures are to be backed by £645m of spending over two years. The big question is whether this will be enough.

Pharmacies are not immune to the pressures that have seen the health service in this country buckle. There are many that are already struggling to serve patients.

Shelves of a pharmacy, which are expected to take on more of a role in prescribing medicines. PIC: Frank Reid

That is why it is vital that any measures done simply shift the strain from the door of GPs to that of pharmacists. Many pharmacists are worried that they could simply become a crutch to prop-up shortages elsewhere. Therefore pharmacists need to be equipped properly to deliver for patients. And there needs to be enough pharmacists coming through.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, hopes the workforce plan for the NHS in England would be published before the parliamentary recess.