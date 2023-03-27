News you can trust since 1754
Plan needed to tackle the causes of crime and anti-social behaviour - The Yorkshire Post says

Shoppers shouldn’t have to cross the street because they feel threatened by unruly, anti-social behaviour.

By YP Comment
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:37 BST

Families should not have to worry about whether their homes are safe and secure from intruders.

And no one should be left wondering whether the police are going to turn up or not when they report a crime.

That is why the Government and Opposition need to come up with plans that go beyond rhetoric and start to tackle the issues we face as a country because many people do not feel safe. Victims of crime are too often left at a loose end with no justice in sight.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were pictured with police as they announced new measures to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour. PIC: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire
While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have been out posing for a photo opportunity with police officers, many victims of crime will never get to see an officer.

The past decade of Conservative rule has to answer for a lack of visible policing with numbers slashed.

The Government also needs to be mindful of recruitment challenges heading into the future as more and more officers feel overstretched and forces underresourced. Lessons need to be learnt from the staffing crisis that has blighted the NHS in recent years.

There is also the reputation of policing in this country, which has been left in tatters. The urgent need for reform was highlighted by the Casey report into the Met last week.

Police officers up and down the country have a difficult and complex job to do and that is why there needs to be a plan to tackle the underlying reasons for crime and anti-social behaviour.

