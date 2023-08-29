Plans to ditch housebuilding pollution rules are a major concern - The Yorkshire Post says
There is a clear need for more housing stock. This country has long lagged behind when it comes to ensuring that enough homes are being built to keep up with demand.
However, the Government’s proposed plans to ditch pollution restrictions for housing developments will send a shiver down the spines of environmental campaigners and communities who are already weary when it comes to new developments.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities says “legacy EU laws on nutrient neutrality are blocking the delivery of new homes”.
Current restrictions are there to prevent developments from going ahead that will increase the level of nutrient pollution in waterways unless builders can remove nutrients elsewhere.
Have lessons not been learnt from sewage pollution that is blighting our waterways and beaches? Is this the legacy that the Government wants to leave future generations?
Opposition to these proposals isn’t about nimbyism but protecting the very planet that we rely on for our existence.
A holistic long-term view needs to be taken when it comes to housebuilding. There’s a skills shortage in the construction industry that needs to be addressed quickly if meaningful progress is going to be made when it comes to building more homes.
And it’s not just about new builds - dilapidated housing that is currently not fit for purpose also needs to be brought back into use.