PM wrong to not delay parliamentary proceedings to enable MPs to pay their respects to Baroness Boothroyd

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was wrong to ignore calls from MPs to delay the start of parliamentary proceedings today to enable them to pay their respects to the former House of Commons speaker Betty Boothroyd.

Refusing to delay proceedings by an hour to enable parliamentarians to attend Baroness Boothroyd’s memorial service leaves the PM open to accusations of pettiness and political point-scoring.

Baroness Boothroyd wasn’t just any ordinary MP. She was a real trailblazer. Some who smashed through the glass ceiling and showed other women that it was possible to achieve your dreams and ambitions.

It’s difficult to sometimes comprehend the significance of her being voted in as speaker of the House of Commons in 1992, becoming the first female speaker. This is due to the progress that has been made as a result of people such as Baroness Boothroyd.

Betty Boothroyd when she was the speaker of the House of Commons. PIC: PA

The way she maintained order over a room full of mainly men, redefined the dynamics not only in politics but also reshaped British society in general, including in boardrooms across the country.

She served as speaker with distinction. Her knowledge of the workings of Parliament unrivalled. Throughout many robust debates she kept order. And rarely did she put a foot wrong. In short she was an inspiration.

So much so that she is still fondly remembered in her hometown of Dewsbury, where she would frequently return.

Baroness Boothroyd’s story is one that will resonate with people for time to come, not least many of today’s parliamentarians on both sides of the House.