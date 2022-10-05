Police pledge to send officers to every burgled home is a step in the right direction - The Yorkshire Post says

Families have a right to know that they will be safe in their homes and should that sanctity ever be violated, then the police would treat the situation with utmost seriousness.

A report in the summer from the police watchdog found that most victims of burglary, theft and robbery didn’t get the justice they deserve.

That is why it is welcoming to hear police chiefs pledge to send an officer to every single burgled home.

Stock image of a burglary.

All forces in England and Wales agreed to the commitment at the meeting of the National Police Chiefs' Council last week.

It is hoped that the new set of standards will result in more of the crimes being solved and more offenders prosecuted.

The proportion of crimes in England and Wales that end with a charge or court summons has fallen since 2015, reaching 5.6 per cent in the year to March 2022, down from 7.1 per cent the previous year. It sends the wrong message and emboldens would-be criminals.

However, there is still the underlying issue of policing budgets, which have come under pressure in recent years.

With the economy in choppy waters and the Government struggling to balance the books, leaders such as Dr Alan Billings, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, are right to worry about the impact on policing budgets that Government fiscal policy will have.