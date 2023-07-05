Political leaders will be judged on their NHS track record - The Yorkshire Post says

Celebration is perhaps the wrong word to be using about the NHS’s 75th anniversary, given the crisis that the healthcare system faces.

It has reached a point where political leaders must now ask themselves how they intend to be judged by future generations as to how universal healthcare is delivered in this country.

They must heed the advice of the bosses of the Health Foundation, Nuffield Trust and The King’s Fund, who have written to the leaders of the three main political parties to make the next General Election a “decisive break point” and to end “years of short-termism in NHS policy-making”.

The public still holds the NHS in great esteem, despite its mounting challenges. This is evident by the various events held to mark its 75th anniversary. That should spur the Government on in finding a solution to the doctors strikes over pay. As Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, warns strikes “cannot drag on” into the NHS’s busy winter months. While Covid has inevitably exacerbated the challenges faced by the NHS, it cannot be used as the sole reason for explaining away the crisis currently engulfing the healthcare system.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at the NHS anniversary ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, as part of the health service's 75th anniversary celebrations. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of the organisation which represents NHS trusts, reminded people that from “2010 to 2019 the NHS spent 18 per cent less than 14 other European countries”.

It was in 2012 that the NHS was held up to the world as one of this country’s greatest achievements when filmmaker Danny Boyle put it front and centre of the opening ceremony of the Olympic games.

What has followed since is over a decade of underinvestment that has not only imperilled its future but is hurting patients in the here and now.

