Politicians must not be left fearing for their own safety, regardless of how passionate people are about any given cause
While Britain has long prided itself on being an open democratic society that enables everyone to air their views, it is clear that the current atmosphere is becoming increasingly hostile.
No politician should ever have to feel that their life is at risk. A threat against any politician constitutes an attack on the whole of democracy.
Extra money being made available to bolster security for MPs is to be welcomed. But it is also a regrettable reflection of the society that we have become that MPs need extra security.
Home Secretary James Cleverly is right to say that no MP should have to accept that threats or harassment is “part of the job”.
The devastating consequences of intemperate rhetoric in politics were clear nearly eight years ago when Jo Cox lost her life. That is why all politicians need to ensure that tensions aren’t stoked any further.
And the whole country needs to realise the importance of civility and that intimidation is counterintuitive to any arguments they may have to make.
Conservative backbencher Tobias Ellwood’s home was targeted earlier this month by pro-Palestine protesters.
This was not the first time in recent memory that a politician’s home was targeted. Climate protesters scaled the Prime Minister’s home in North Yorkshire.
All politicians' homes should be off-limits. They and their families have a right to privacy.
At a time when people feel more disconnected from Westminster than ever before, there’s a fear that the need for more security will only make MPs more inaccessible.
