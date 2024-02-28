Politicians must not be left fearing for their own safety, regardless of how passionate people are about any given cause

While Britain has long prided itself on being an open democratic society that enables everyone to air their views, it is clear that the current atmosphere is becoming increasingly hostile.

No politician should ever have to feel that their life is at risk. A threat against any politician constitutes an attack on the whole of democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extra money being made available to bolster security for MPs is to be welcomed. But it is also a regrettable reflection of the society that we have become that MPs need extra security.

Elizabeth Tower, part of the Palace of Westminster and a Metropolitan Police officer in Parliament Square, London. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Home Secretary James Cleverly is right to say that no MP should have to accept that threats or harassment is “part of the job”.

The devastating consequences of intemperate rhetoric in politics were clear nearly eight years ago when Jo Cox lost her life. That is why all politicians need to ensure that tensions aren’t stoked any further.

And the whole country needs to realise the importance of civility and that intimidation is counterintuitive to any arguments they may have to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative backbencher Tobias Ellwood’s home was targeted earlier this month by pro-Palestine protesters.

This was not the first time in recent memory that a politician’s home was targeted. Climate protesters scaled the Prime Minister’s home in North Yorkshire.

All politicians' homes should be off-limits. They and their families have a right to privacy.