Politicians need to be honest with voters across regions like Yorkshire as PM calls general election
The manner in which the announcement was made is telling in itself. After having denied that he would be calling an election this summer, the PM has finally deemed it an opportune moment for his party to salvage what is left of its fortunes.
It comes after Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 2.3 per cent, the lowest level since July 2021 when inflation was recorded at two per cent.
However, falling living standards still plague the majority of people’s lives. This much was acknowledged by the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt himself.
Calling an election now is a huge gamble given how far behind the Tories are in the opinion polls. But that has been the case for some time and the PM could only go on so long before he had to cave in and ask for Parliament to be dissolved.
While Labour’s turnaround after the humiliation it faced in 2019 has been in itself impressive but the caveat is that this more down to the damage that the Tories have done to themselves.
Therefore this general election is far from a foregone conclusion with some suggesting that a hung parliament could still be the result after July 4.
What all parties must do is reconnect with the electorate. There is a sense that Westminster has never been more distant from the lives of communities in places like Yorkshire that it is currently.
Politicians of all stripes need to speak to the real concerns of those that are bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis, that are suffering as a result of an ailing health service, who are concerned about their childrens’ future. But they must do so with honesty.
Voters in places like Yorkshire have had enough of broken promises and will no longer accept vacuous campaign slogans.
Finally, all politicians should remember the need for civility throughout the campaign.
