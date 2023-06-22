Pollution of beaches has an impact on livelihoods - The Yorkshire Post says

As the story of Steve Crawford, a surf instructor in Scarborough, shows, excessive amounts of sewage discharges are hurting the livelihoods of hardworking people. Mr Crawford, who owns and runs the Fluid Concept Surf School in Scarborough has said that poor water quality and warnings against bathing in the South Bay have had a “profound” impact on his business and have resulted in thousands of pounds of lost income. He says that the “red flag” water quality warnings in the South Bay have made him “redundant”.
The water quality at Scarborough’s South Bay is rated as “poor” on the Environment Agency’s (EA) Swimfo website which has also issued “advice against bathing.”
This is a damning indictment of the Government’s light touch regulation of the water companies. The excuses from water companies are just that, excuses.
Especially when you factor in the profits that they have been rolling in for many years. Ensuring the infrastructure was fit for purpose should have been a key priority. Something that was sold as a benefit of privatisation to the public.
It is currently the tourist season and businesses in seaside resorts such as Scarborough should be looking forward to welcoming visitors to the town. If the Environment Agency doesn’t get a grip then it is going to affect even more businesses, many who already face a catalogue of other issues, on the coast.