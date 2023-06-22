All Sections
Pollution of beaches has an impact on livelihoods - The Yorkshire Post says

The discharge of sewage by negligent water companies into our waterways and on our beaches has left many communities horrified. But the impact is much wider than just unpleasant sights and smells emanating from the waterways.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:27 BST

As the story of Steve Crawford, a surf instructor in Scarborough, shows, excessive amounts of sewage discharges are hurting the livelihoods of hardworking people. Mr Crawford, who owns and runs the Fluid Concept Surf School in Scarborough has said that poor water quality and warnings against bathing in the South Bay have had a “profound” impact on his business and have resulted in thousands of pounds of lost income. He says that the “red flag” water quality warnings in the South Bay have made him “redundant”.

The water quality at Scarborough’s South Bay is rated as “poor” on the Environment Agency’s (EA) Swimfo website which has also issued “advice against bathing.”

This is a damning indictment of the Government’s light touch regulation of the water companies. The excuses from water companies are just that, excuses.

Paddle Boarders in South Bay, Scarborough in August 2022. PIC: Simon HulmePaddle Boarders in South Bay, Scarborough in August 2022. PIC: Simon Hulme
Paddle Boarders in South Bay, Scarborough in August 2022. PIC: Simon Hulme

Especially when you factor in the profits that they have been rolling in for many years. Ensuring the infrastructure was fit for purpose should have been a key priority. Something that was sold as a benefit of privatisation to the public.

It is currently the tourist season and businesses in seaside resorts such as Scarborough should be looking forward to welcoming visitors to the town. If the Environment Agency doesn’t get a grip then it is going to affect even more businesses, many who already face a catalogue of other issues, on the coast.​​​​​​​

