Poppy appeal’s poignancy and our debt to volunteers – The Yorkshire Post says

The Royal British Legion’s centenary, it will be the first time that collectors have returned to the streets since the Covid pandemic.

This 40,000-strong national army of fundraisers, from Britain’s diminishing number of Second World war survivors to veterans of more recent military conflicts and volunteers of all ages, are part of the national fabric just like the red poppy itself.

Familiar faces to many, it is their sacrifice, commitment and duty that explains why the annual season of remembrance takes on even more significance and resonance with each passing year, and how the RBL’s inspirational work has inspired a wider network of charities, and organisation, to champion veterans and their families.

16 year old Salahudeen Hussain (left) with Sheffield Royal Marines Cadets detachment commander Sgt John Daley (right) at Burbage Brook, in the Peak District, near Sheffield, as the Royal British Legion poppy appeal is launched.

The Yorkshire Post knows it can count on its readers to give even more generously to an appeal like no other.

