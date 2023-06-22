Pressure needs to be applied on banks to help get a grip on mortgage crisis - The Yorkshire Post says

The Bank of England shock interest rates rise to 5 per cent, the highest level since 2008, will have sent a shiver down the spines of anyone on a tracker mortgage or moving to a new fixed rate mortgage.

British inflation has stayed above price growth in the United States and elsewhere in Europe.

And Britain has struggled more than other nations with the increasing food costs, a shortage of workers to fill jobs and a heavy reliance on natural gas to generate power and domestic heating, all adding to inflation pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, this isn’t just simply a case of a British problem. Countries in Europe are also grappling with inflation. Norway’s central bank said it has raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point in an effort to “bring inflation down to target”.

A view of the Bank of England as it raised interest rates for the 13th time in a row after disappointing inflation figures showed price rises have not eased. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

There are no easy answers to the inflation conundrum. It is an invidious situation faced by the Government.

But the Prime Minister cannot simply expect to wish inflation away. His Government needs to be proactive. Especially given the role Liz Truss’ short-lived and disastrous Government played in piling misery on households.

The US has introduced the Inflation Reduction Act, containing $500bn in new spending and tax breaks that aim to boost clean energy, reduce healthcare costs and increase tax revenues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy companies, which were fast to raise prices, cannot be allowed to drag their feet over passing on falling prices.

Pressure also needs to be exerted by the Government on the banks. They simply can’t just shrug this problem off. The mortgage crisis is not of people’s making. Therefore the banks need to show flexibility.