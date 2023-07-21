All Sections
Pricing clarity needed to help people during cost of living crisis - The Yorkshire Post says

People up and down the country are facing an unprecedented squeeze on household budgets with food price inflation at historic highs.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

On top of that is the confusion that consumers face as a result of complex, unclear pricing of products on the shelves of shops.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says unclear pricing could be hampering people's ability to compare products. It has written to retailers warning them to make the necessary changes or risk enforcement action. The CMA is also calling on the Government to tighten the law around pricing displays.

In ordinary times, retailers should be free to price their products as they see fit. But given the scale of the crisis that is affecting people across the country, it is clear that there needs to be intervention - either from retailers themselves or from the Government.

A woman with a shopping trolley full of groceries in a supermarket aisle. PIC: Matthew Horwood/Getty ImagesA woman with a shopping trolley full of groceries in a supermarket aisle. PIC: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Far too many retailers, in particular supermarkets, have increasingly complex pricing strategies. With each retailer having a different approach to price labels. This also makes it difficult for elderly people, who often struggle with the small print on labels informing them of the savings on offer.

There has also been a drive by the major supermarkets to reward those who have loyalty cards. That’s their prerogative but it feels like those who don’t sign up in advance to these discount schemes are being unfairly penalised during the cost of living crisis. Supermarkets should show the same spirit they displayed during the lockdowns when by and large they behaved equitably towards customers despite supply constraints and look to pass on savings as inflation gradually eases.

