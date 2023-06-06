Prince Harry’s appearance at court is an opportunity for him to exorcise demons - The Yorkshire Post says

As Prince Harry became the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years, it is worth reflecting on this historic moment.

Regardless of what people’s opinions are on the Duke of Sussex, it is clear that he has been troubled by tabloid intrusion in his life.

This friction with parts of the press is obviously deep rooted with Prince Harry blaming the death of his mother Princess Diana on the tabloids. It is something that he has carried with him all his adult life. His case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) at the High Court is not just about establishing whether the publisher of the Daily Mirror used unlawful methods to obtain stories about the Duke.

But it is also an opportunity for him to exorcise some of the demons that have troubled King Charles’ younger son.

The Duke of Sussex at the Rolls Buildings in central London for the trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

In his witness statement he stated: “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness.”

Under absolute privilege, Prince Harry will be able to outline what he feels are some of the worst elements of Fleet Street.

Few can imagine living under the level of scrutiny that both Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William have grown up with.

But no one should lose sight of the fact that a free press, operating without fear or favour, is fundamental to a free society.

While tabloids in the past have displayed objectionable behaviour, to tar the entire journalism industry would be dangerous. We have already seen how disinformation has been used by bad actors to subvert democracy across the globe.