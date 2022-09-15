Prince William will be key to modernising the monarchy as he steps up - The Yorkshire Post says
Images of the Prince and Princess of Wales viewing tributes and meeting well wishers at Sandringham represent a changing of the guard just as much as the formal ceremonies around King Charles III’s accession to the throne.
Prince William’s role will now change and just like his father served a lengthy apprenticeship to become the next head of the monarchy, he too will now step up his own apprenticeship as next in line to the throne.
The Prince will have to go about building a connection with people across the country. But unlike his father, it is an aspect of public life that he has already taken to naturally.
He has a disarming quality to him. It is a approach that in many ways reflects modern society. The Prince can often be seen joking with people and genuinely engaging with well wishers on a personal level.
Despite the noise in the tabloids surrounding his personal life, Prince William has shown that he can unite, not only the country but also those within his own family.
When he and the Princess of Wales met crowds with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex demonstrated his maturity. Characteristics of a king in waiting.
But it won’t be business as usual for Prince William. While King Charles was a moderniser in his own right, the key to modernising the monarchy is Prince William.
He has what many will see as the common touch. The past few days this characteristic of Prince William has come to the fore. It is a trait that endeared his late mother Lady Diana to millions of people across the globe.