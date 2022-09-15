Prince William’s role will now change and just like his father served a lengthy apprenticeship to become the next head of the monarchy, he too will now step up his own apprenticeship as next in line to the throne.

The Prince will have to go about building a connection with people across the country. But unlike his father, it is an aspect of public life that he has already taken to naturally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has a disarming quality to him. It is a approach that in many ways reflects modern society. The Prince can often be seen joking with people and genuinely engaging with well wishers on a personal level.

Prince William and his family watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022. PIC: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Despite the noise in the tabloids surrounding his personal life, Prince William has shown that he can unite, not only the country but also those within his own family.

When he and the Princess of Wales met crowds with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex demonstrated his maturity. Characteristics of a king in waiting.

But it won’t be business as usual for Prince William. While King Charles was a moderniser in his own right, the key to modernising the monarchy is Prince William.