Probe needed into Liz Truss Russian phone hacking allegations: The Yorkshire Post says

But now the same blunt assessment has been given by the former head of the British Army Lord Dannatt in relation to reports that her personal phone was hacked by Russian spies.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Kremlin agents who hacked Ms Truss’s phone while she was foreign secretary are thought to have gained access to sensitive exchanges with foreign officials on Ukraine, as well as private conversations with Kwasi Kwarteng.

Lord Dannatt said the revelations, which come shortly after Home Secretary Suella Braverman temporarily left her post over a security breach involving the use of personal email, pointed to “ill discipline” at the top of Government.

File photo dated 25/9/2019 of Liz Truss using a mobile phone while being driven out of the House of Commons, London. The Government has been urged to launch an urgent investigation following reports that Truss's phone was hacked.Picture: Kirsty O' Connor/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

His point that our leaders should be sufficiently disciplined to only communicated through authorised secure means is by no means a controversial one. It should instead be a basic expectation of the people entrusted with running the country.

It is little surprise there are now cross-party calls for an investigation into the alleged leak – as well as associated allegations that details of the breach, apparently discovered when Ms Truss was running for the Tory leadership in the summer, were “suppressed” by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet secretary Simon Case.

While the Government is currently resisting any probe, Tobias Ellwood, the Tory chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, believes it is a legitimate matter for Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee to investigate further.”