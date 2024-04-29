Unfortunately, all too often, we see the market prioritising shiny new developments over the upgrading of existing structures – a move which is not only unfair to our architectural roots but the future of our climate, too.

While brand-new developments undoubtedly have their benefits and opportunities, the renewal approach to our cities’ existing historical buildings deserves the same focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes new buildings are the right choice for a specific site but breathing fresh life into our existing built environment and saving that embodied carbon needs to be the first avenue developers explore – instead of simply disposing of these old constructions to create a clean slate.

Cranes over Sheffield's skyline.

And while preserving our architectural heritage is important, this should not only be confined to structures that are deemed beautiful, such as aesthetically pleasing Victorian buildings or listed architecture, it should extend to those from the less-celebrated periods in history, such as the concrete giants of the 1970s and ‘80s.

Also, if we are to truly address the climate crisis, it is vital that property developers take the bolder – and braver – decision to renew, reuse and reinvent these mammoth buildings. But while saving carbon should be the priority, protecting a variety of built environment design eras also means our cityscapes remain unique to their settings and stories, and do not become identikit city centres like you may see in other parts of the world.

At RBH Properties, we rose to the challenge with our Sheffield development, Pennine Five – the once secure former HSBC headquarters – by modernising it and bringing it up to accessible standards with sought-after modern facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From an environmental perspective, by transforming, rather than demolishing and rebuilding, it has saved over 150, 000 tonnes of concrete and steel, corresponding to over 170,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of driving from Sheffield to London over 9.5 million times.

Ultimately, if we had taken the rebuild route, our new £1.5m public plaza would never have existed. It is set to become a vibrant hub not only for the campus’ tenants, but for the surrounding residential properties and businesses to utilise as well. The revitalisation of Pennine Five’s unique architecture has created a real point of difference and brings life to this once-forgotten part of the city – acting as a catalyst for further inward investment in the area.

For instance, discussions are underway with Sheffield BID to ensure the area – and new plaza – become a focal point within the BID’s public events programme, including multiple family-friendly trails and hunts, Easter and Christmas festivities, and popular standalone events such as Bricktropolis.

The last five years have been very challenging for the UK – from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine to countrywide recession and the cost-of-living crisis – but we cannot let regeneration stand still.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we, as a region, are serious about supporting economic growth, attracting new businesses and creating jobs for decades to come, we need to find balance in regeneration and repurposing these buildings.