Quality broadband essential for rural Yorkshire - The Yorkshire Post says

It is an essential utility for businesses and families alike in this day an age, when so much depends on the click of a button.

However, rural communities have suffered terrible levels of connectivity, in effect keeping them years behind everywhere else.

It will be a relief for so many in the Yorkshire Dales, for example, that villages are to benefit from a multi-million pound scheme to tackle North Yorkshire’s digital divide.

The limestone pavement at the top of Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales. Picture: Tony Johnson.

This scheme has come from North Yorkshire County Council as part of a ‘consortium’ with universities and businesses, bulk-funded by the Government.

Ultra-fast broadband technology has been rolled out in the steep-sided valley of Coverdale, where connectivity speeds have been up to five times slower than the national average.

The Forbidden Corner tourist attraction in Leyburn, a distinctive labyrinth of tunnels, chambers, follies and surprises created within a four acre garden, provides an example of how such improvements can boost their offering, having launched a digital quest to bring characters to life through 5G-enabled augmented reality.

It is near-impossible to run a business, get on in school or work, or simply negotiate busy family lives without the benefits of broadband.

Without it, people will be driven away from these precious communities.