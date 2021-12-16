Queen heeds Professor Chris Whitty and shows up moronic MP over Christmas plans – The Yorkshire Post says

Now Her Majesty’s example needs to be followed by Tory MP Joy Morrissey, and her like, following an unwarranted attack on the Chief Medical Officer’s credibility.

Ms Morrissey – now condemned by, amongst others, former Conservative chief whip Julian Smith – tweeted that Britain is not a “public health socialist state” and the “unelected Covid public health spokesperson” should defer to elected MPs and Boris Johnson.

An outburst that will prompt even more to conclude that questions about Mr Johnson’s fitness to govern extends to the wider Tory party, the American-born one-time actress forgets that the House of Commons still voted – despite a large Conservative rebellion – on Tuesday to strengthen public health safeguards in the wake of the Omicron variant.

The Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family party next week.

As such, Ms Morrissey, who has glibly dismissed complaints about the scandal-hit Prime Minister’s conduct as “a non-issue”, appears to have much to learn about British politics. The role of civil servants here, like Prof Whitty and his equally respected colleagues, is to advise Ministers – and not be cheerleaders.

And, when trust in this government is at an all-time low, this newspaper, for one, is thankful that the country, from the Queen to families across Yorkshire, is putting its collective faith in Prof Whitty rather than those reckless politicians now deningrating civil servants to deflect attention away from Downing Street’s disarray – and the scale of the health emergency.

With the NHS at risk of being overwhelmed, and already exhausted staff having to rearrange their Christmas plans, it’s critical that the public, just like the Queen, use their common sense and put others first.

Screengrab of tweet by Tory MP Joy Morrissey responding to a tweet about Professor Chris Whitty urging people to prioritise their social interactions in order to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.