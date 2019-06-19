Questions about Boris Johnson’s endorsement of a Metro system for Leeds – Yorkshire Post letters

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

I ALMOST choked on my cornflakes when reading Boris Johnson’s seeming endorsement of a long-time, shamefully delayed, Leeds Metro system (The Yorkshire Post, June 13).

The Power Up The North campaign continues to gather pace.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor warned: Power Up The North before it is too late

But will it happen? Does he actually know where and what Leeds is, or was this merely something which sounded good? That Chris Grayling is his ardent supporter raises serious doubts!

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I AM not too sure about how the North will fare should Boris Johnson succeed in his quest to be Prime Minister (The Yorkshire Post, June 15).

As far as I can see, Boris will concentrate his efforts around the capital, having been Mayor of London. He does not seem to be interested in the Northern Powerhouse and, frankly, I am now beginning to think such a scheme has as much chance of success as cartoonist Graeme Bandeira’s square-wheeled bus.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

JEREMY Corbyn (The Yorkshire Post, June 15) is right to point out the failings of the Northern Powerhouse, and that the Pacer multiple-unit trains should have been in a museum years ago. Indeed, you’d never see such old diesel stock in the south of England.

Yet did the Pacers enter service because of a temporary shortage of rolling stock? Based on a Leyland National bus chassis, I always thought they were meant to be a low-cost alternative on rural lines that were constantly at risk under the Thatcher government.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

IF the appalling lack of investment in Yorkshire continues, it will drive the county into independence.

I do not believe that Yorkshire wants to go for independence, but noting the continuing and growing deprivation of investment and the money flowing over independent Scotland, our fellow residents will inevitably be driven in that direction. So if Britain does not want to lose us, give us fair treatment. It is not too much to ask.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

JEREMY Corbyn forgets that Labour missed out the North when in power. They’re all as bad as each other. A missed opportunity to rebuild faith and trust will be a hard to achieve, it’s not words we need – it’s the real physical effect on the ground.

An accent on diversity

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

HOW disheartening that more than a quarter of Britons felt discriminated against because of their regional accent (Anthony Clavane, The Yorkshire Post, June 14).

After arriving at university as a callow youth who had rarely ventured out of South Yorkshire, I vowed to take an interest in regional accents after I surprised a student with a thick Scouse accent by asking where he came from. I now tacitly note the provenance of every stranger I meet as soon as they open their mouths. Britain is enriched, in my view, by a rich diversity of accent unmatched by the two other countries I know well, especially if we add the Republic of Ireland. Regional accent does exist in France and the USA but broadly speakingit is a simple matter of North and South.

Shorthand still desirable

From: Shelah Francis, Scholes Park Road, Scarborough.

I JOIN with Sue Hanson (The Yorkshire Post, June 14) on being delighted with the job advert stating “shorthand desirable”.

Being an ex-Business Education teacher both here and in Western Australia, she may be happy to know that Melbourne U3A is offering shorthand classes this year, resulting in my top student in the 1970s, now a grandmother, about to offer the same in Perth via the U3A.

I’ve been tempted to follow through here in Scarborough as I know once a shorthand writer, always a writer. I would be interested to know also if it is still being taught over here.

Staying put is best for Britain

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

MARGARET Thatcher was justifiably proud of her part in creating the EU Single Market – one of her finest achievements. She famously stood her corner in EU negotiations, but never contemplated leaving.

She also advocated against ‘ever-closer union’: a position which is still honoured by the EU and is a view shared by Angela Merkel and other leaders.

Theresa May was originally a Remainer but, mistakenly in my view, she agreed to lead the Brexit process. After three years, she concluded a wretched proposal which suited no one.

Now we have the pathetic scenario of privileged Tory boys vying for the job of leading our country into the abyss on the banal premise of ‘having our cake and eating it’ – cherry-picking the benefits of the EU whilst contributing nothing.

It is high time the electorate wised up to this madness and instructed Parliament to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU. There is no better deal than the one we already have.

Buses must be reliable

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

CAN anyone tell me why reducing the number of buses is helping reduce pollution in Leeds? I missed a number 7 bus at Moor Allerton Centre and counted 97 cars and vans passing me before the next one arrived 15 minutes later. Most had only one person in them. We should be encouraging people to use the bus instead of their cars, but this is only possible if there is a reliable, frequent bus service.