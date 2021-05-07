Railway Children sequel to boost Worth Valley heritage line – The Yorkshire Post says

Actress Jenny Agutter was the original star of The Railway Children.

More than 50 years after the film’s original release, how fitting that Agutter herself is to star in a new adaptation of E Nesbit’s book with filming of The Railway Children Return due to begin shortly on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway that was the setting for the original production.

As the remake of All Creatures Great and Small has shown, programmes that go back in time – just like the trains, some might say – are just the ticket with viewers and this new film will certainly raise the profile of a popular heritage line which, like so many, has seen its income hit by the Covid pandemic. Hopefully, it’s full steam ahead to a new future thanks to its most famous ambassador – Jenny Agutter.

