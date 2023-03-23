News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
12 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
13 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
15 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
15 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
16 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Ramadan is a reminder of why Yorkshire is lucky to be home to a diverse range of faiths - The Yorkshire Post says

Muslims up and down the country will be marking the start of Ramadan with their first day of fasting today.

By YP Comment
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

The region is blessed with communities made up of all faiths and none, all with a sense of pride at being from Yorkshire. And the significance of Ramadan to Muslims isn’t lost on people here.

Muslims will abstain from food and drink during daylight hours for the next month while taking part in prayer and giving to charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A key part of Ramadan is to remember those that are in a less fortunate position. Something that is as important now as ever before given the cost of living crisis affecting so many families in our region and beyond.

Most Popular
Lights to celebrate the start of Ramadan. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Lights to celebrate the start of Ramadan. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Lights to celebrate the start of Ramadan. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The presence of a diverse range of faiths in our region is worth celebrating and all those that will be undertaking charity work and making personal sacrifices should be supported.

YorkshireYorkshire Post