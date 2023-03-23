Ramadan is a reminder of why Yorkshire is lucky to be home to a diverse range of faiths - The Yorkshire Post says

The region is blessed with communities made up of all faiths and none, all with a sense of pride at being from Yorkshire. And the significance of Ramadan to Muslims isn’t lost on people here.
Muslims will abstain from food and drink during daylight hours for the next month while taking part in prayer and giving to charity.
A key part of Ramadan is to remember those that are in a less fortunate position. Something that is as important now as ever before given the cost of living crisis affecting so many families in our region and beyond.
The presence of a diverse range of faiths in our region is worth celebrating and all those that will be undertaking charity work and making personal sacrifices should be supported.