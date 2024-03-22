Red Wall voters need to remember lessons of the past as Boris Johnson prepares to return - Dr Jason Aldiss

With the audacity of a Shakespearean protagonist, he has once again seized the reins of the election campaign, unfurling the Brexit banner as if it were a cape in the wind - a feat as bewildering as stumbling upon a Roman senator in a Yorkshire tea-room.

As Mr Johnson gears up for what could only be described as his magnum opus, one can nearly hear the Latin hymns of redemption, mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa, intertwining with the collective sighs of a nation. The imagery of red buses, promising an NHS windfall, dances like spectres in the public's eye, a reminder of promises as substantial as fog.

But let us not overlook the carnival of characters this tale has enriched: the right-wing enthusiasts, who, perhaps unknowingly, have played muse to the thriving underworld of immigrant smuggling. This symbiosis has bloomed in the shadow of Brexit, leaving our essential services, from health care to agriculture including vets, in a dire quest for the global talent that once flowed freely to our shores.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. PIC: Andrew Boyers/PA Wire

Brexit, hailed as the dawn of a new British empire, has instead unfolded as a masterclass in irony. Under its weight, the UK's economy, international reputation, and very fabric have been strained, if not frayed, painting a picture of Britannia not ruling the waves but rather, waving the white flag.

In the grand tapestry of Brexit promises, we were led to believe that productivity would soar like an eagle, the fishing industry would flourish like the gardens of Eden, and red tape would be cut as easily as a hot knife through butter. Yet, in a twist worthy of the finest Greek tragedies, the reality has unfurled in stark contrast. The UK's productivity finds itself not in the heavens but rather navigating the labyrinthine underworld.

The fishing industry battles the tempestuous seas of bureaucratic entanglements and market access woes. And the red tape? It has not been cut, but seemingly multiplied, ensnaring businesses in a Gordian knot that Alexander himself would hesitate to slash.

As Mr Johnson readies himself to joust with windmills, we, the audience, are left pondering the crossroads before us. Do we embark once more into the looking glass, chasing after sovereignty and fiscal phantasms, or do we reflect on the indelible lessons history has tattooed upon our collective psyche?

This latest chapter in the Brexit narrative serves as a stark reminder: historia est magistra vitae—history is indeed the teacher of life. But the question lingers in the air like the ghost of referendums past: have we learned our lesson?

The citizens in the Red Wall constituencies are urged to remember the saga of the red buses and to think thrice before descending once more into the rabbit hole, in pursuit of a victory as hollow as it is costly.

In parting, I proffer a word of caution: caveat elector—let the voter beware. In the grand theatre of British politics, where the line between jesters and monarchs blurs, the spectacle endures.

Yet, in this endless performance, it is the audience who must discern the illusion from reality, lest we applaud the tragedy as if it were a comedy.