Refurbishment of Grand Opera House will delight audiences and performers - The Yorkshire Post says
Culture is such a big part of what makes this region great, whether it is the Brontë Parsonage or Ilkley Literature Festival.
Not to forget the numerous theatres in Yorkshire, of which one of the most loved is the Grand Opera House in York.
It has delighted audiences with performers from across the world for over 120 years.
And what better way to mark its 120th anniversary than by safeguarding its future and bringing the venue up to date with a major refurbishment. The building was originally a corn exchange and warehouse, which was built in 1868. It opened as a theatre in 1902, the same year the city’s other great performance venue, the Theatre Royal, was rebuilt.
Most Popular
The upgrades will improve the experience for both audiences and visiting productions alike.
The improvements will come just in time for the autumn season.
Long may it continue to enrich the cultural scene in York and beyond.