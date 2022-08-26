Refurbishment of Grand Opera House will delight audiences and performers - The Yorkshire Post says

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not to forget the numerous theatres in Yorkshire, of which one of the most loved is the Grand Opera House in York.

It has delighted audiences with performers from across the world for over 120 years.

And what better way to mark its 120th anniversary than by safeguarding its future and bringing the venue up to date with a major refurbishment. The building was originally a corn exchange and warehouse, which was built in 1868. It opened as a theatre in 1902, the same year the city’s other great performance venue, the Theatre Royal, was rebuilt.

The upgrades will improve the experience for both audiences and visiting productions alike.

The improvements will come just in time for the autumn season.